Us terror alert has set Nigeria on panic mode, but we shall come out of it, says Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the recent security alert issued by the United States Embassy in Nigeria would make Nigerians want to run away but they rather stay to fight to ensure the country remains peaceful.

This was even as he said the alert has set the country in a panic mode but the country shall come out of it.

Lai stated this in Kaduna on Friday during the presentation of the Kaduna state quarterly security report.

He lauded the efforts of the Nigerian military, working in concert with the government in handling the present security situation, noting that ” the Federal Government, like any other responsible government, will not…