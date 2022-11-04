World Bank raises funding for adolescent girls’ empowerment to $12m

The World Bank has increased funding for Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) to $12 million an additional boost of $7 million from the initial funds provided by the multilateral institution.

The Senior Education Officer with World Bank, Aisha Garba disclosed this on Thursday when she led a 10-member World Bank Task Team on AGILE Project to pay the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulen Tallen, a courtesy visit in her office in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Media and Publicity, Olujimi Oyetomi, Garba had in her presentation to the minister, disclose that $7,000,000 was being added to the initial fund of $5,000,0000 whose…