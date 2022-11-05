COAS reiterates army’s resolve to tackle insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General, Faruk Yahaya has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in its role of protecting the territorial integrity of the nation, lives, and property of Nigerians before the 2023 general elections.

Yahaya gave the assurance on Friday at Headquarters Operation Hadin Kai, Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

According to him, the army has collaborated with the police and other security agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

“Our objectives are to set the conditions for peaceful elections, the exercise by actual operations that are intellectually driven, so that they can address unique and peculiar security…