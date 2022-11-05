Contact me if you want to join US army: Gen Azubuike gives open invitation

The newly designated U.S brigadier General of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azuibike, has extended an open invitation to anyone passionate about joining the United States army to contact her.

This senior army officer made this known on her official Linkedin account shortly after the news of her promotion made it to the Internet.

According to her, there are many opportunities in the U.S army regardless of one’s occupation and profession, adding that anyone who wishes to join the force or knows anyone who wishes to should not hesitate to personally contact her.

“I feel privileged to serve in USl Army Cadet Command, and contribute to our future Army leaders. We have many…