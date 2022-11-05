God has not told me yet whether there will be elections next year ― Adeboye

Barely three months to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria and as campaigns by different political parties and candidates gather momentum, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye, has said that God has not yet told him whether there will be any elections in the country next year.

The revered cleric made the assertion on Friday in Redemption Camp, Nigeria while ministering at the November edition of the church’s monthly program tagged, Holy Ghost Service.

Pastor Adeboye added that he’s a pastor and not a prophet and amidst the yet-to-come prophecy from God that he prays for anyone who comes to him asking for prayers, maintaining that…