Group pleads with US Embassy

A group of patriotic Nigerians popularly known as the Citizens Stability Forum (CSF) has called on the United States of America (USA) to share any security situation with the Federal Government instead of making it public.

The group made the call in a statement issued, signed, and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, JIgawa state capital by the lead convener of CSF comrade Mukhtar Lawal, who said making it public may give the perforators to be alerted and possibly escape.

According to the statement, it is very unfortunate that the US Embassy went to the public with such intelligence information that is contrary to the two independent sobriety agreements of the countries.

