Pere, Larry Gaaga, Cubana Chief Priest become ‘Ultimate squad’, unveiled as Gulder’s latest ambassadors to launch ‘Senior Man’ campaign

Three Nigerian personalities, actor and influencer Pere Egbi; music producer and label executive Larry Gaaga; and creative entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, have been announced as the newest ambassadors of Gulder lager beer.

The trio will serve as the faces of the ‘Senior Man’ campaign, an initiative designed to recognize, celebrate, and reward excellence in craftsmanship in different fields that cut across all socioeconomic strata.

The Gulder lager beer, one of the Nigerian Breweries’ beer brands, has thrived in the Nigerian beer market for over five decades through excellent craftsmanship in brewing. Understanding the dedication and skill required to achieve greatness, has…