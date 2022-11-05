Suspected cultists kill former Ogun deputy speaker’s cousin

Suspected cultists on Friday shot dead one of the cousins of the former deputy speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Kadiri, identified as Bayo Rabiu.

This was coming on the heels of another killing of two persons at Ogere -Remo over a boundary clash issue between Ogere and Iperu Remo people.

The late Rabiu was reported to have been killed by the suspected cultists who might have mistaken him for their targets

He was reported to have been returning with three other people in a vehicle when the incident happened.

A source disclosed that the killing of Rabiu had no political undertone in whatever form, while another source claimed that some lives have been lost in…