We are conscious of Atiku’s challenge, political factor, says Tinubu’s in-law

Former federal lawmaker, representing Ekiti West, Efon/Ijero in the Houses of Representatives, Oyetunde Ojo, who is also a son-in-law to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, in Ibadan, said the ruling party and its campaign organization are conscious of the challenge posed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for 2023 presidential poll.

He said Atiku is not a small fry in the politics of Nigeria, saying the development informed the resolve of the ruling APC to intensify its campaign and galvanize electoral support for Tinubu at the grassroots level ahead of the next year’s general elections.

This was…