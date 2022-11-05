We can’t pay for work not done, FG tells ASUU

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has carpeted media reports, alleging bias in the payment of salaries of members of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU).

The ministry went on to dismiss ASUU claims that their members were paid half their salary for the month of October.

In a press statement issued by Olajide Oshundun, Head of Press and Public Relations, the Labour Ministry on Saturday, said that both reports as grossly inaccurate, misleading and barefaced distortions of facts.

The statement explained that members of ASUU were paid their October salary pro-rata, and not half salary as the media widely reported.

According to the ministry, pro-rata was done…