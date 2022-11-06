5th Timeless Memories connects Soyinka, Fagunwa

One of the visual art events of the 24th Lagos Book and Art Festival will celebrate master storytellers D.0. Fagunwa and Professor Wole Soyinka.

Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects, a visual arts exhibition and staple at the Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF), will open on Tuesday, November 15, at Kongi’s Harvest, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

Curated by Oludamola Adebowale, the show is one of the activities of the 2022 LABAF themed ‘Pathways to the Future’ opening on November 14. The exhibition, with ‘Connecting the lines between Soyinka and Fagunwa’ as its theme, is a tribute to the works and legacies of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The Curator added that the…