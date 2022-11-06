Africa Investment Forum 2022 draws $31bn in investor interest

The just concluded Africa Investment Forum Market Days, the continent’s premier investment platform, drew $31 billion in investment interest from African and global investors.

The African Development Bank (AfDB), which stated this, disclosed that combined with $32.8 billion from the rescheduled 2021 Africa Investment Forum Market days, which took place as virtual boardrooms in March this year, the forum has mobilised a total of $63.8 billion of investment interest this year.

This year’s Market Days event, the third since 2018, took place under the theme: ‘Building Economic Resilience through Sustainable Investments.’

It was held amid global economic challenges that have…