African Youth Day: Nigerian Youths lament low inclusion in governance

Nigerian Youths under the umbrella of the Nigerian Youth Congress, and Nigerian Youth Parliament has decried low inclusion into the helm of affairs and called on the federal government to hear the yearnings of the youths so that they can contribute their quarter to the development of the nation and Africa at large.

The one day Youth conference held in Abuja on Thursday, at the Rotunda Hall, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was with the theme: PAN Africanism; Youths as a Panacea for achieving the Africa we want.

The event which is aimed at reorienting the youths and awakening their conscience on their role in achieving the African continent of their desire and also draw a…