Buhari’s rabid personalization of power

Mother, mother/Why/Why was I born Black? – Okotp’Bitek in “Song of Lawino”

As I woke up on Friday morning, lay in bed and performed the routine of prayers, meditation, and introspection, it ministered to me that we die every day but also wake up every day, until, finally, we die one day never to wake up again. Or, if you are a Grail Message person, we awake to joyful activities on the other side of life or immortality. No one is damn sure what exactly that is or what it will be. Despite dreams, revelations and visions – and what the Holy Book says – no one has gone to heaven and returned to give us a graphic, blow-by-blow account of happenings there. No one has seen…