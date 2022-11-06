DisCos pay over N212billion to NBET in 6 months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown.

This is from a total of N388bn invoice value and a minimum remittance order(MRO) of N315 billion.

According to the report, for January, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved remittance was put at 81.33% from which DisCos payment remittance as related to the MRO was 66.12%.

Eight Discos with the exception of Eko, Ikeja and Yola did not meet the requirements of the Minimum Remittance Order within the month.

For February and March respectively, Discos’ expected overall…