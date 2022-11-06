Expert proffers solutions to waste management problem in Ibadan metropolis

An expert in the field of environmental management, Dr Abdulwasiu Ajagbe, has suggested ways successful waste management can be achieved in the Ibadan metropolis.

Ajagbe, a past Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ibadan branch, made the revelations while featuring as Guest Lecturer during the 28th Arokodare memorial lecture held at Otunba Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, U.I Hotels, University of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Solid Waste Management In The City of Ibadan: A Pragmatic Approach’ he noted that for successful solid waste management to be achievable in Ibadan metropolis, an effective waste minimisation generation…