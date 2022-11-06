FCTA shuts, renovates market in Abuja

Following the gradual resurgence of traffic build-up along Dutse Alhaji road by the market area, caused by the lack of parking space inside the market, which has been converted into illegally attached shops, authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), over the weekend shut down the market for general clean-up and renovation.

The team cleared and burnt to ashes, makeshift shops fastened to the walls of the main shops and the others nailed into the ground on a walk and driveways, and burnt to ashes, clearing the drainage system, heaps of littered polythene materials like plastics and nylon papers, stones and general refuse in the process.

The perimeter…