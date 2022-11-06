Insecurity: Anglican Communion partners other religious groups to maintain peace in Kwara

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion says it has partnered people of other faith in Kwara State in its quest to foster enduring peace and unity among residents.

Kwara diocesan Bishop, Right Reverend Sunday Adewole, told newsmen in Ilorin, at a news conference heralding the 50th anniversary of the church.

Following the celebration marking golden jubilee anniversary, the leadership has rolled out anniversary’s activities that will run from 2022 to 2024.

The cleric said his church had organised a number of programmes in collaboration with the people of other faith in a deliberate efforts to ensure that peace reigns in the state.

“It’s biblical to seek the peace of God…