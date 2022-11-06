Trace Live hosts MI Abaga for November edition

A few months after hosting arguably Africa’s Biggest duo, PSquare, Trace returns to host another top Nigerian superstar rapper, MI Abaga.

Similarly, relative to the latest his studio album entitled, the edition is themed, “The Guy” and will take place at the usual venue, Terra Kulture, on Thursday, November 10 by 7 pm.

The Guy, coined from Abaga’s latest album will shed a spotlight on MI’s musical sojourn and staying power as one of Africa’s biggest lyricists.

Trace Live, known for its live music culture, would also have renowned band ‘Alternate Sound’ on the bandstand as MI dishes out various hits from his archives.

Always a night filled with rich music and…