Work for Tinubu, Sule’s victory, Buhari urges campaign council, electorates in Nasarawa

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, inaugurated a 385-member All Progressives Congress (APC)’s campaign council for Nasarawa State with a call on them to work for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and Governor Abdullahi Sule in 2023.

This is even as the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said Tinubu would make the country better.

The inauguration ceremony was performed by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, on behalf of his boss.

Buhari said Tinubu would sustain and build on the legacies of development championed by the party within the last seven years.

He said Tinubu himself left an enviable legacy…