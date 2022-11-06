Yoruba community in Northern Nigeria prays for violence-free elections

Yoruba Community in Northern Nigeria and the FCT on Sunday held a prayer session for the unity of Nigeria and a free, fair, and violence-free election in 2023.

The prayer, which coincided with Yoruba Community Day, was witnessed by a large gathering of Yoruba people from across the state, along with leaders of each of the 20 chapters from the 19 Northern States and the FCT.

President of the Yoruba Community for 19 Northern States and the FCT, Alhaji AbdulRazak Mustapha, told journalists that the gathering also prayed for peaceful coexistence of Yorubas and other tribes across the North and Nigeria.

“We prayed for unity, peace, development, and growth in Nigeria; we prayed for a…