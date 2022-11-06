You have caused more harm than good to my life, Phyna blasts fans

Big Brother Naija season 7 winner, Phyna appears to be feeling the heat and pressure that comes with being a celebrity as she lashed out on her fans who have constantly asked her to live up to expectations.

In a video that trended during the week on social media platforms, Phyna who broke down in tears managed to utter words to express how sad she felts about the harm coming her way through her fans.

Phyna warned her fans, saying they should stay out of her business and leave her alone to live the life she wants to live, adding that they have done more harm than good to her.

She said this on Tuesday on her Snapchat following an online clash between her fan base, Phynation and…