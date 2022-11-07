Akintoye’s deputy, spokesperson resign from Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide

The Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Professor Wale Adeniran, has resigned from his position.

Adeniran, who is the pioneer Commissioner for Education of Osun State, resigned from his position, 48 hours after the spokesperson of the group, Maxwell Adeleye, resigned from his position.

Though Adeleye’s resignation was rejected by the Worldwide Executive Council of the self-determination group, he had yet to accept it as of the time of filing this report.

In a letter of resignation, Adeniran, a native of Ile/Ife, Osun State, said notwithstanding his resignation, he shall remain a staunch member of Ilana Omo…