Are you a Mackerel? – Tribune Online

The Hartfield Jackson International airport in Atlanta USA is reputed to be the busiest airport in the world. It must be. I have never had to stay so long on a queue (and there are usually several of such queues at any time in this airport) to clear immigration as I have many times had to do at the Atlanta airport. On one of my trips to the US, I spent over two hours to make it through immigration customs and baggage claim because of the sheer volume of people! It is a marvel though, how organized things are, despite the hectic passenger traffic. In recent times though, the services seem to have significantly improved.

A few years ago, as I concluded security checks on my way out…