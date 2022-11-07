Bandits kidnap village head, six others in Zamfara

Suspected bandits have abducted the village head, Muhammad Dangaladima and six others in Kwangwami village in the Moriki emirate of Zurmi local government area in Zamfara State.

Recall that about ten people were recently kidnapped in the same Kwangwami community while working on their farm, a few kilometres away from the headquarters of the council.

A source in the area who pleaded to be anonymous lamented that a number of heavily armed men invaded the village of Kwangwami in the early morning of Monday and abducted the village head and six other villagers in the area.

“It’s unfortunate, we are now living in fear. Bandits are now threatening us. Recently, they abducted ten of our…