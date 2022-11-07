Flood: Niger Delta Reps fault minister over comments, reject Buhari’s committee

Members of the House of Representatives from Bayelsa, Rivers and other states have faulted the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her recent comments on the recent flood situation in the country.

Farouq during the recent weekly Ministerial briefing had said that Jigawa State was ranked as the most affected state in the country and that Bayelsa State was not even among the ten worst affected states.

In a reaction to the statement at news briefing in Abuja on Monday, the lawmakers said the minister’s position was wrong and at variance with the statement of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in…