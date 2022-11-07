Mavin Crew to celebrate 10 years anniversary at Livespot X Festival

Don Jazzy, Ayra Star, and other members of the Mavin Records are set to commemorate the label’s 10th year anniversary at Livespot Festival on the 16th of December in Lagos.

Headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalogue.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Monday in Lagos, The Founder of Livespot360, Deola Art Alade stated that the goal of Livespot X Festival is to drive investment and interest in the African entertainment industry.

Art Alade, who made this known to Tribune Online on Monday, noted that Nigerian creative solutions company, Livespot360, will, for 8-days this December, curate a first/of-its-kind…