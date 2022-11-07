Minister of Environment sets agenda for Nigeria as COP27 begins

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference tagged COP27 begins today, November 6, in Egypt, the head of the Nigerian delegation and Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, has set the agenda for Nigeria at the conference. Loss and damage is a term in UN climate negotiations used to describe harm caused by climate change due to man-made activities.

The Minister of Environment is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the event.

Speaking on the expectations of Nigeria at COP27, the minister in a statement said, “We are focused on ensuring that we bring the issue of loss and damage to the fore, and we are already making progress in this regard because during the…