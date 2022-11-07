NSE seeks support to tackle engineering challenges facing Nigeria

The National President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, has stressed the need for engineers to always work together to tackle engineering challenges facing Nigeria, as a Nation, especially, bridges and building collapses.

Gidari-Wudil stated this during the investiture of the newly elected Chairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Awka Branch, David Okeke.

The NSE boss who was represented by the Deputy National President of the Society, Engineer Margret Oguntala, also harped on the importance of road transport and the need to have a workable model that will make it efficient.

He charged the new chairman to consolidate on the successes recorded…