REA signs 267 grant agreements worth $395million under NEP

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said it signed 267 grant agreements worth $395million with private developers to provide electricity for unserved and underserved Nigerians under the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP).

With a total loan facility of $550million from the World Bank and African Development Bank, it said over one million homes have been connected.

The agency’s Managing Director (MD), Engr. Ahmed Salihijo, made the disclosure at a briefing in Abuja yesterday stating that a total of 569 applications were received.

According to him, the loan facility is targeted at providing off-grid, reliable, and clean electricity supply to 705,000 households, 90,000 MSMEs,…