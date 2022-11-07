Stop rates to marginally rise despite N105bn net inflow

There are expectations in the money market that stop rates will marginally rise amid the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a contractionary policy.

The above expectation is despite Treasury-bills worth N298.04 billion which would mature via the primary and secondary markets that would exceed T-bills worth N193.04 billion which would be auctioned via the primary market leading to a net inflow of N105 billion.

The primary market auctions are through 91-day bills worth N21.15 billion, 182-day bills worth N32.83 billion and 364-day bills worth N139.06 billion.

Meanwhile, investors in the financial market…