Umahi presents over N139bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has presented N139,398,280,640.00 Appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget tagged Divine Mandate Budget of Consolidation and Continuity was presented at the State House of Assembly.

According to the governor, the 2022 budget has been implemented to 75%, he then noted that he was satisfied that government was fast in executing the 199-kilometre Abakaliki Ring Road project.

The governor however emphasized that the success of his administration is hinged on the trust between his government and the people.

“Our steadfastness in upholding the tenets of government of the people by the people and for the people, and our unflinching…