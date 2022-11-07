UNICEF commends Fintiri for signing child protection law

Nigeria’s county office of the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri for signing the child protection law to become operational in the state.

The commendation was contained in a statement by Ms Cristian Munduate, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, on the signing of the law in Adamawa state.

According to her, “UNICEF commends the Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri for signing the Child Protection Bill into law.”

Munduate added that “The child protection law is the official position of the Adamawa government that disregard for children’s rights is unacceptable and punishable.”

She stressed that “The law…