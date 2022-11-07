Why I didn’t attend Arise TV presidential debate — Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has justified his absence at Sunday’s presidential debate organised by Arise TV.

Slated to attend the live debates put together by Arise TV in conjunction with Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) were Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Atiku Abubakar of the APC, Labour Party, New Nigerian People’s Party and the Peoples Democratic Party.

While Atiku Abubakar was represented by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, Tinubu was absent.

The duo of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso were present at the event.

The presidential candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, Kola Abiola whose…