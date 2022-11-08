Accord Party presidential candidate decries selective media political coverage

The Presidential Candidate of the Accord Party, Professor Christopher Imumolen has accused the Nigerian media of bias in its coverage of presidential candidates and their activities ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The educationalist said he is not happy that the media is deliberately creating the impression that only 4 out of the 18 aspirants vying for the office of Nigeria’s president should be promoted and given maximum exposure ahead of the elections in February 2023.

He condemns a situation where media organisations and groups have in recent months given undue recognition to a few handpicked parties and their candidates to the detriment of the larger majority in the area of…