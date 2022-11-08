Equities market dips by 1.8% despite robust trading activities

The trading session at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was unimpressive as the equities market settled lower following profit-taking activities in Dangote Cement.

Thus, the All-Share Index declined by 1.8 per cent to close at 43,461.60 basis points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date loss increased to -0.9 per cent, while the Year-to-Date gain moderated to +1.7 per cent.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 18 tickers lost relative to 11 gainers. On the performance board, Guinness Nigeria and Custodian Insurance recorded the most significant losses of the day, having shed 10.0 per cent and 9.3 per cent from their respective share prices; while Unity Bank…