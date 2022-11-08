Experts suggest ways Africa’s agriculture can be transformed

African agriculture is no doubt experiencing irregular growth due to some factors such as lack of technology, poor quality seeds, non-implementation of government policies expected to drive the sector and generally lack of political will by governments on the continent to invest in the sector.

Several organisations have been articulating various solutions aimed at addressing and positioning agriculture on the continent as the main hub of Africa’s transformation. The recent introduction by African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) to engage various stakeholders on the identification and possible solution is worthy of focus.

AATF has just birth KIKAO, an interactive…