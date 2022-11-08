NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Niger state

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has delivered grains to vulnerable persons and additional relief materials to flood victims in Niger state.

The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, said while handing- over the items to the Niger State government on Monday in Minna that the grains were part of the 12,000 metric tons of assorted grains from the National Strategic Reserve Stock approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmed, represented by the Head, NEMA Minna operations office, Hajiya Zainab Sa’idu, explained that the grains were to be distributed to all states of the federation including Abuja the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to give succour to the…