NUP adopts October 5 as pensioners’ day in Nigeria, tasks members on 2023 elections 

Tribune Online
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) has adopted October 5 of every year as pensioners’ day in Nigeria. This is sequel to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of the day (October 5) as a national celebration day for older persons in the country. NUP National President, Comrade Godwin Abumisi, made this known when he presented his […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

