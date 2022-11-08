NYSC DG inaugurates clinic in Bauchi orientation camp

Determined to take care of the health of corps members during the orientation exercise, the NYSC Directorate has constructed a standard Clinic at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State.

The facility was on Tuesday officially commissioned by the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Mohammad Fadah during the swearing-in ceremony of the Corps members posted to Bauchi State.

While speaking during the ceremony, the Director-General said that the move was part of NYSC’s commitment toward the welfare of Corps members posted to the state for the one year compulsory service.

According to him, the gesture is in tandem…