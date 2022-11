Tribune Online

NYSC DG urges corps members to be disciplined

The Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has urged corps members to sustain high level of discipline and enthusiasm demonstrated by remaining compliant with camp rules and regulations. He made the call during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 Batch C Stream One orientation course at the […]

