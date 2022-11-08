Oyo Assembly seat still vacant after 119 days

Despite extant provisions of the 1999 constitution, the Ibadan South East 2 constituency seat in the Oyo State House of Assembly remains vacant after 119 days.

The seat became vacant following the death of Honourable Olusegun Popoola who then represented the constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on July 12.

The late Popoola had secured the PDP ticket to contest for a second term prior to his demise and subsequent burial on July 27.

To fill the vacant position, and in line with guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), some political parties had conducted processes to choose their candidates for the anticipated bye-election.

