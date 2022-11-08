Vote to free Nigeria from slave masters, Anglican Primate tells Nigerians

The Archbishop, Metropolitan, Primate of All Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba has charged Christians and Nigerians to participate in the upcoming election and vote in the right political office holders.

He charged Nigerians to vote for candidates that will free the country from the grip of slave masters and opportunists.

Speaking at the 2022 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON), Primate Ndukuba also urged Christians to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) and retain it ahead of the 2023 general election.

“Once again, God is giving us another opportunity to choose our political leadership in the country. We urge every member of this church and…