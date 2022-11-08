We won’t allow detractors to cause division in Oyo PDP, says Oyelese

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Elder Wole Oyelese, on Tuesday, said the party’s stakeholders would not allow some detractors to cause division within the rank and file of the PDP ahead next year governorship poll.

Oyelese in a statement forwarded to the Tribune Online alleged that some mischievous individuals are taking the advantage of the seeming misgiving in the PDP to peddle falsehood in order to further create disunity before the 2023 general elections.

He maintained that with the magnitude of infrastructural growth, economic development and welfarist programmes implemented in Oyo under the leadership…