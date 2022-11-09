AMAC chairman woos foreign investors in Morocco

The Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairman, Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has invited top business executives in Morocco to explore the huge business opportunities and investments in the council.

Maikalangu sent the invitation in far away Marakana, Morroco, while addressing the leadership of the Africa-Middle East Open Government Partnership (OGP) in Marakesh, Morocco.

A statement signed by the Chairman’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Comrade Kingsley Madaki stated that: “AMAC remains committed to creating a stable and enabling business environment for foreign investors through the formulation of sound economic policies and improved governance.”

The chairman…