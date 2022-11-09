Character is the best way to go for Nigerian youths ― Bishop Onuoha

A Methodist Church Nigeria Bishop, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha has advised that good character is the best way for Nigerian youths, away from the notion that money speaks for them.

Bishop Onuoha who is President of Vision Africa handed down this advice in Umuahia on the occasion of Vision Africa radio 2022 Icon Reality show and the 25th anniversary of Vision Africa organization with the theme “Come Let Us Build” adding “We live in a society where our young people are no longer taught character, instead have been taught that the money you have is what speaks for you.”

According to him, “But we want to change the narrative to tell people that character is the best way to go.

…