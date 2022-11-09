Cholera outbreak: 4 die, 130 affected in Zamfara

A cholera outbreak has claimed the lives of four people, and 130 others were affected in seven wards of the Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the cause of the outbreak could not be ascertained by the community affected in the area.

The district head of Madawaki in the Gusau local government who was represented by Alhaji Shehu Labbo during an enlightenment and sensitisation tour to the community disclosed that the cholera outbreak has affected 7 wards in Gusau local government area.

“Cholera has affected 7 wards of Gusau local government area where about 130 were affected,4 died as a result of the outbreak,” he lamented.

He explained…