Enugu PDP constitutes campaign council, kicks off town hall meetings in 68 development centres

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State on Tuesday constituted its state campaign council.

The Director-General (DG) of the State PDP Campaign Organization for the 2023 general elections, Chief Ikeje Asogwa who disclosed this at a press briefing at the campaign headquarters in Enugu, said the party constituted 1,795 people into various committees for the purpose of the campaign.

According to Asogwa, who doubles as the Director-General of the campaign organization of the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Dr Peter Mbah.

“Today, we want to announce our state campaign council which has been constituted and to inform the general public that we are ready to kick off.

…