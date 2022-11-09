Era of junior officers getting promotion over senior officers over ― NSCDC

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar on Wednesday said that the era where junior officers get promotions over their senior counterparts is over.

In a statement signed by the NSCDC Director of Public Relations (DCC) Olusola Odumosu on Wednesday, Abubakar assured senior officers of the Corps that the 2022 NSCDC Promotion Examination would be conducted in adherence to the principle of transparency and fairness as modalities are in place to ensure that officers qualified for promotion to the next ranks are not left uncatered for.

According to the statement with reference number AAA.003/CPRD/NHQ/ABJ/VOL/11/05, “The…