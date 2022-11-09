Farounbi, others express concern over foreign countries’ influence on emergence of nation’s political leader

The former Nigeria envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, a don, Professor OBC Nwolise and other critical stakeholders have expressed concern over the undue interference of foreign countries on the emergence of the leadership of the country.

Making this known in their separate remarks at a one-day colloquium on Rebuilding Nigeria for Sustainable Peace and National Development organized by the TETFUND Centre of Excellence for Multidisciplinary Studies in collaboration with the National Association of Public Affairs Analysts, Ambassador Farounbi said the citizens of the country should be allowed to elect leaders of their choice without any external influence.

Ambassador…